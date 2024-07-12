When it comes to anti-ageing treatments, Kim Kardashian, 43, is not one to shy away from the extreme.

On the July 11 episode of “The Kardashians” aired on Hulu, Kim casually mentioned to her mother, Kris Jenner, that she tried a salmon sperm facial, revealing she had salmon sperm injected into her face.

Kim’s revelation left Kris stunned, but this unusual beauty treatment is not as unheard of as it might seem. Originating in Korea, salmon sperm facials have been popular for years, and they are claimed to boost collagen, increase cell turnover, and help with pigmentation issues.

Kim Kardashian is not alone in her quest to defy ageing through unconventional methods. Jennifer Aniston, 55, also dipped her toes into the world of salmon sperm facials.

In a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Aniston shared her experience, saying, “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’ “Despite giving it a try, it seems Aniston was not convinced by its effectiveness, noting she didn’t see much change in her skin.