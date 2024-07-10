Management of a hotel at Anaji, Takoradi in the Western region where a KNUST graduate was found dead has broken silence on the unfortunate incident.

The manager, Gabriel Paddmon Hackman, who spoke to Adom News confirmed the mysterious death occurred in their establishment but failed to give more information on the circumstances leading to the death of Lois Abena Koranteng.

The Petroleum Engineer graduate was allegedly on a business trip with her boss and a company driver when she lodged into the hotel on June 7, 2024.

She was late found dead in a pool wearing just a pant and bra at dawn of June 8, 2024.

Efforts to obtain answers have proven futile as the hotel claimed not to have a functioning CCTV.

Presented with this information, Gabriel Paddmon Hackman, revealed the incident happened before he took over management position at the hotel.

However, he was quick to add that two hotel staffs were arrested in connection with the case and later granted bail.

Asked the charges the suspects were slapped with and their bail requirements, the manager was tight-lipped.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent, Lord Tawiah, the manager assured that investigation is still ongoing.

He is positive the Police will make their reports public due to the widely publicized nature of the case.

But, family of the victim revealed no investigation has been launched nor an arrest made despite an official complaint lodged at Anaji-Takoradi Police Station.