Comfort Akua Nyamekye, mother of a seven-year-old boy, Blessing Yemo Twotwoo, who was electrocuted at Gyedi-Kyekyewere, a suburb of Bibiani in the Western North region, has broken her silence.

Adom News reported that, Blessing was electrocuted when he was playing with his brother and friends.

His elder sister, Jackline Mensa, was preparing cassava when she received a distressed call from his playmates.

When she rushed to the scene, she found Blessing struggling to breathe.

Despite their efforts to get him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased’s mother, Comfort, told Adom News she was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of her last child.

“I will only beg for the life of my child,” she cried.

