The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has began his campaign tour of the North East Region with a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to critically examine the policies and initiatives implemented by the NPP government over the past seven and a half years and compare it to that of their main opponents ahead of the December elections.

Speaking at a community engagement at Gbintiri in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency, Dr Bawumia said the measure of a people-centred government is how impactful it’s policies and programmes have been for the ordinary Ghanaian.

The NPP, Dr Bawumia insists, stands tall in this regard.

“The NPP government has made it possible for every Ghanaian child to access Secondary education through Free SHS. The Government has made it possible for every Ghanaian to enjoy banking services with Mobile Money Interoperability. Today, because of the use of drones, we can send medicine and other medical supplies to remote places in Ghana. You can renew your Health Insurance from your phone. Indeed there are so many initiatives this NPP government has implemented to make life better for everyone”, he stated at the Gbintiri Market Square on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

“We in NPP have the vision and the ideas to transform Ghana, unlike our opponents who are only interested in Guinea fowls that fly away and little hen coops. Our record of development in the north is unmatched and there for all to see, from the creation of new regions, to the provision of schools, water, roads, hospitals and many more” the NPP flagbearer added.

Promising even brighter days ahead, Dr Bawumia stated:

“The Government of Nana Akufo-Addo has laid a foundation for growth, and the next Government, led by me Insha Allah, will further implement policies and programmes that will boost business and industry, provide accelerated and improved healthcare, more quality and accessible ICT-based education, and help make the life of the ordinary Ghanaian even better.”

On the first day of his constituency campaign tour in the North East Region, Dr Bawumia paid courtesy calls on the Nayiri (Overlord of the Mamprugu State) at Nalerigu and other traditional leaders including the Gbintiri Naa at Gbintiri, Yunyoo Rana at Yunyoo and the Bunkpurugu Naaba at Bunkpurugu.

He will also engage key stakeholders including youth groups, embark on door to door campaigns and partake in Community Engagements with the NPP Parliamentary Candidates of the Nalerigu/Gambaga, Yunyoo and Bunkpurugu constituencies.

