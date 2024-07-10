Four individuals lost their lives and 11 others sustained severe injuries in a tragic accident at Suame-Maakro in Kumasi.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a cargo vehicle heading to Burkina Faso collided with an urban bus.

Two of the victims passed away immediately, while the other two were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Tafo Government Hospital.

Witnesses said, the collision took place around 6:00 am as the bus, with registration number As-3600-17, was refuelling at a gas station and attempting to merge onto the main road.

The cargo truck, registered as WR-184-N, crashed into the bus, resulting in the fatalities.

Sympathisers at the scene assisted in transporting the injured to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Authorities at Suame have confirmed the accident and initiated an investigation.

In a separate incident, two individuals lost their lives in a fiery head-on collision involving motorcycles at Offinso Kwaagyekrom near Offinso Anyinasuso in the Ashanti Region.

Two others who sustained critical injuries were promptly taken to the Offinso Hospital for medical attention.

The tragic accident occurred last Tuesday when two motorcycles collided, causing one to burst into flames.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital, while the injured victims were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

