Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are in talks to buy struggling French club Bordeaux.

Bordeaux were provisionally relegated to the third tier National 1 by French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, on Tuesday after failing to provide guarantees for the 2024-25 season.

The club are appealing against the decision and now have two weeks to finalise a sale to allow them to remain in Ligue 2 next season.

Bordeaux and FSG presented the takeover bid to the DNCG in Tuesday’s meeting.

“Fenway Sports Group has expressed interest in the potential acquisition of French football club Girondins de Bordeaux and is in the early stages of dialogue and engagement,” said FSG.

“While the process is at this exploratory phase, we will not be making any further comment.”

When FSG appointed Michael Edwards as the company’s chief executive of football earlier this year, part of the offer included helping to identify and subsequently manage a second club.

Bordeaux were granted an initial stay of proceedings by the DNCG on 27 June.

The six-time French champions were relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the 2021-22 season.