The 1985/87 Year Group of the Prempeh College Old Students Association, known as Amanfoo 1985/87, has congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, on his appointment as NPP Vice Presidential candidate alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement, the group expressed their pride and support for their esteemed classmate.

“It comes with great joy to see one of our classmates rise to become a Vice Presidential candidate in Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We are pleased to add our support to congratulate our brother and mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), and to wish him well in every endeavour,” the statement read.

Napo’s journey with Prempeh College began in September 1980 when he entered Form 1. He completed Form 5 in 1985 and Sixth Form in 1987, residing in Guggisberg House.

His dedication to the college and the Amanfoo community has been remarkable, highlighted by the christening of a new house, “Matthew Opoku Prempeh House,” in his honour in 2023.

His political career has been equally impressive, serving as the Member of Parliament for the Manhyia constituency from 2009 to 2012, and for the Manhyia South constituency from 2013 to the present.

Additionally, he held the position of Minister for Education from 2017 to 2020 and has been serving as the Minister for Energy since 2021.

Reflecting on NAPO’s achievements, the group stated, “He has indeed made Prempeh College, our mates, and all Amanfoo proud.”

They also acknowledged his academic and professional accomplishments, noting the numerous honorary doctorate degrees he has received from institutions both locally and internationally.

“We have absolute trust in Napo’s ability to deliver as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and achieve his goal of becoming the next Vice President of the Republic of Ghana,” the statement continued.

The group concluded with a heartfelt prayer for NAPO’s success: “The Class of 1985/87 of the Prempeh College Old Students Association congratulates you, Napo, and prays for God’s guidance and protection in your political journey.”

