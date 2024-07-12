President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), from his position as Minister for Energy.

This comes as Dr. Opoku Prempeh transitions to his new role as the Vice-Presidential Candidate and Running Mate to the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The resignation will take effect from July 18, 2024.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Akufo Addo expressed his deep gratitude to Dr Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana.

He stated that during his tenure as both Minister for Education and Minister for Energy, Dr. Opoku Prempeh achieved significant milestones and made substantial contributions to the education and energy sectors.

In response to Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s resignation, President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, to oversee the Ministry of Energy.

Additionally, Herbert Krapa, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, will handle the day-to-day administration of the Ministry. The President has instructed both officials to work closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition.

President Akufo-Addo extends his best wishes and God’s blessings to Dr. Opoku Prempeh in his new role, expressing confidence that he will continue to serve the party and the nation with distinction.

Read the full statement below:

