The family of a 19-year-old lady identified as Judith Enchill is desperately seeking information on her whereabouts after she went missing on July 9, 2024, in Mankessim.

Judith, who is a twin, was last seen around 4: pm wearing a long-sleeved ash-colored straight dress.

According to reports, Judith was asked by her twin sister to deliver jollof rice to a man who had previously come to their location and promised to return to buy food.

The man directed Judith to drop off the food at a specific location, which she obliged.

However, that was the last time anyone saw and heard from her.

Efforts to locate the man to help in finding Judith has proven futile.

The Enchill family and the local community are deeply concerned for Judith’s safety and are urging anyone with information to come forward.