Six additional suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with the violent attack and property destruction at the Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office on July 7th.

Initially, one suspect was apprehended and seven others were sought by authorities.

In a press release on July 11th, the Police confirmed the arrest of six of the wanted suspects: Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessi Funu, and Christian Biakuse.

They are currently in Police custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Efforts continue to locate the remaining suspects involved in the incident, which caused community tension prompting swift action by authorities to restore order.