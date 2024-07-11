Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the special committee that probed the leaked tape on clandestine plans to remove the IGP from office, has strongly criticised the committee’s Vice Chairman, James Agalga, for his comments regarding the unlawfulness of demanding the IGP’s call logs as evidence.

Mr Atta Akyea attributed the issues faced by the committee to Agalga’s misunderstanding of the Constitution.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, July 10, during the presentation of the committee’s report, Atta Akyea asserted that James Agalga’s lack of constitutional knowledge was responsible for what he described as the mess created by the committee.

He insisted that his colleague failed to grasp the full scope of their assigned task.

“We shall have the powers, rights, and privileges of High Court. So what are you saying that we can’t commandeer law? …So, what are you saying you don’t have the power.”

“That is why you messed up. You didn’t understand the Constitution,” he said.

The former Works and Housing Minister criticised the committee’s report on the investigation into the leaked tape discussing plans to remove the IGP, describing it as anaemic and lacking substance for any Parliamentary action.

The committee’s report, which Atta Akyea did not sign, revealed that three senior police officers—COP Alex George Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi—had misconducted themselves, a major offence under police regulations, and recommended they be sanctioned according to police disciplinary procedures.

During the debate in Parliament, Atta Akyea urged the house to reject the committee’s report, citing its lack of logical foundation.

Despite his objections, the house voted to adopt the report, and the Speaker of Parliament directed that copies be made available to President Akufo-Addo for further action.

ALSO READ: