A Ghanaian ride enthusiast, Felicity Asantewaa, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the new Guinness World Record holder for the most cars washed by an individual.

Felicity washed an impressive 60 cars in eight hours, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin.

This record-breaking achievement took place at Go Go Wash near the Executive Fitness Club in East Legon on March 9, 2024.

Not only did Felicity break the existing 5-hour record, but she also set a new benchmark by extending her efforts an extra three hours.

The Guinness World Records, which has officially confirmed her achievement on their website.

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) student said her car wash-a-thon is fueled by her love for Formula One TV shows.

Her record-breaking event has brought pride and recognition to Ghana.

Congratulations are pouring in across all social media platforms in her honour.