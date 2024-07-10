Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, presidential running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has justified his claim that no Ghanaian President has ever worked as successfully as President Akufo-Addo.

Napo’s praise of Nana Addo on Tuesday sparked controversy, with sections of the political community demanding a retraction and apology for daring to compare the president with Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Napo made the claim while he was being coronated as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the ticket of the ruling NPP.

In the view of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, otherwise called Napo, there can be no other truth than that Akufo-Addo has been the most successful president, development-wise, since independence.

A day after sparking the controversy and in his first comments following the mass disapproval of his claim, he insists it is the truth.

During a courtesy call on Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Omanhene of Wasa Amenfi Traditional Area at Wassa Akropong, Napo reiterated his claim that not even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah comes anywhere near Akufo-Addo when it comes to development.

He explained that, it is now the nature of Ghanaian politics that those who speak the truth are labelled disrespectful and those who lie are heaped with praises.

According to Napo, he had long wished to visit Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim and that it was divine that he finally got the opportunity to visit.

He recalled his inauguration on Tuesday, and thanked the chief for his prayers and support.

Napo also reiterated the critical need to reintegrate chiefs into Ghanaian politics in ways that recognises their traditional authority and roles.

He insisted the call was not to invite chiefs into partisan politics but to recognise the authority of chiefs in national and local administration.

He said it is the conviction of Dr Bawumia that chiefs are recognised as new development partners, to team up with political authorities.

Napo also introduced the NPP parliamentary candidate for Wasa Amenfi, Ernest Acheampong and prayed for Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim’s prayers and support for him.

