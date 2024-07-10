Four candidates who appeared before the New Patriotic Party’s Vetting Committee for scrutiny ahead of the party’s internal election for the Manhyia South Parliament seat have been clear for the contest.

Five aspirants picked forms on Monday, but one failed to file at the end of nominations on Tuesday, July 9.

The four persons going into the election include Nana Afriyie Prempeh, brother of the current MP and NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The others are; Lawyer Baffour Adjei, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi and James Owusu Boakye

The candidates were, however, cautioned about their utterances during the campaign.

