Five persons have picked forms to contest the upcoming primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency when nominations opened on Monday.

They include Nana Owusu Afriyie Agyemang Prempeh, the younger brother of sitting MP and Energy Minister; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, James Owusu Boakye, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, and Kwadwo Amankwah Antwi.

The nominations will be closed today, July 9. 2024.

The posters of six people had popped up for the race, however, it is not clear if the only female, Nana Ama Timah has rescinded her decision.

Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled, Sunday, July 14, 2024, for the primary to elect its 2024 parliamentary candidate.

This follows the endorsement and approval of Dr Prempeh, who is the parliamentary candidate as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the NPP National Council.

