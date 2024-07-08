The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for a parliamentary primary ahead of an expected by-election in the Manhyia South constituency.

This follows the selection of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming 2024 general election.

In an earlier statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Friday, July 5, the NPP said nominations will end on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The primary will follow on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The statement further said that an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall procure a nomination form after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GH₵3,000.00.

Additionally, the NPP said women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50 per cent rebate on the filing fees.

“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵17,500.00),” the party added.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Chairman of the Elections Committee, Danquah Smith Butey said the party intends to close nominations early to fast-track the election process.

“In our constitution, when an MP is dead or has been appointed as an ambassador or a running mate, we have to come to the constituency and re-elect somebody who will be our parliamentary candidate,” he explained.

