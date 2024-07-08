The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to establish a National Women’s Bank that will benefit one million women if he is elected.

This initiative forms a key part of his agenda to advance gender equality in Ghana.

During a media address on Sunday, July 7, Mr. Mahama outlined that the National Women’s Bank aims to support women in financing their small and medium-sized enterprises.

The former President stressed that his administration would prioritize gender inclusivity across all government policies.

“I wholeheartedly believe in a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of their background or gender, has equal opportunities to thrive. Under my leadership, social interventions and educational reforms will be strengthened.”

“The vulnerable in our society will be protected and given the opportunity to change their circumstances. Let me add that gender equality will be a cardinal feature of the Mahama/Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Flagstaff House. One million women will benefit from the women’s bank to finance their small and medium-scale businesses,” he declared.

