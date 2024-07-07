Renowned Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, famously known as Aki, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

Aki made the joyful announcement on his Instagram where he invited fans to join in celebrating the arrival and expressing gratitude for their blessing.

In his post, Aki shared a glimpse of his newborn son along with previously unseen maternity photos of his wife, Nneoma.

The couple, who married in 2011, had their first child in January 2017.

This makes Aki a father-of-two at age 46.

Chinedu Ikedieze is best known for his role alongside Osita Iheme in the popular 2002 Nigerian comedy film “Aki na Ukwa.”

The news of their growing family has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.