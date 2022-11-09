A four-day-old baby boy has escaped death after his mother dumped him into a public toilet at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region.

The baby was rescued by residents on Tuesday after he was discovered by a man, Joseph Mensah, when he visited the facility.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Mensah, who saw the baby boy, said he was about to ease himself when he heard the cry of a baby.

From the direction of the cry, he figured out the baby was inside the toilet and rushed to call for help.

The baby, who was still alive after being rescued with the help of residents, was given a thorough bath.

He was later sent to the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic where he is undergoing medical care.