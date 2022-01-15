A family of seven has been killed in a fire that engulfed its apartment at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Robert Assan Donkoh, 60, his four-month-old baby girl and the entire family were burnt beyond recognition.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started around 5:30 am but it is unclear what might have caused it.

In an interview with Adom News, Isaiah Bentley, a man who tried to save them, revealed he heard the family screaming for help but could not access the house due to the nature of the building.

Mr Bentley said five of them were later found dead in their bedroom while two were in the bathroom.

The Assistant Fire Officer at Buduburam, ADO1 Patrick Banwa, said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He has also appealed to Ghanaians to install fire alarms in their houses to reduce such occurrences.

Assemblyman for Buduburam electoral area, Lot Arthur, disclosed that was the third time such an incident had happened.

He has, therefore, called on the government to come to the aid of Buduburam Fire Station to combat fire outbreaks.