The Asokwa District Court has once again denied bail to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer facing kidnapping charges following the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah Darko.



This comes as the Attorney General’s office takes over prosecutorial duties in the case.



Counsel for the accused, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, on Friday had prayed the court to grant bail to Dr Aggrey who has been in police custody since his arrest on October 6, 2021.



But the court, presided by His Worship Korkor Achaw Owusu, insisted the severity and nature of the case means the court is unable to grant bail.



This is the second time in three months a court has refused to grant bail to the accused after a Kumasi High Court denied a similar bail application on November 16, 2021.

According to facts of the case made available to the Asokwa District Court, Dr Aggrey sent messages from his wife’s phone on the day he claimed she had been kidnapped.

He complained to the Police on September 2, 2021, that his wife had been kidnapped from her home on the Okodie Road, KNUST.

Police investigations into circumstances leading to the alleged kidnapping revealed messages were sent from the wife’s phone on the same day of her alleged kidnapping.

Some family members and friends of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko and the accused person received the messages informing them of what was happening to her.