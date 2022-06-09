State prosecutors have called a second witness in the trial of a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, charged with kidnapping in the case of his wife, a staff of the Lands Commission who has gone missing since August, 2021.

A Teaching Assistant, at the KNUST, Yaw Owusu Ababio, was today called to the witness box for the first time.

He is the second witness to be called by state prosecutors after Isaac Offei Aduamah, the embattled lecturer’s subordinate, mounted the box on May 12, 2012.

Mr. Ababio will not be the last witness to be called as the Prosecutor hints of other witnesses in-line to be heard.

Dr. Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, is also facing a charge of deceit of a public officer.

He is accused of playing a role in the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a Senior Lands Administrative Officer at the Kumasi office of the Lands Commission.

Dr. Aggrey was arrested on October 6, 2021 and has since been in custody.

His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a mother of two, went missing on August 30, 2021.

The accused was charged by Police and arraigned before the Asokwa District Court on kidnapping charges.

But he was later discharged, re-arrested and slapped with fresh charges of kidnapping and deceit of a public officer before the Kumasi High Court, presided by His Lordship, Justice Daniel Obeng.

Whilst Defense Counsel, Chris Adomako examined the witness in today’s proceedings, the first accused, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey who appeared in the dock with a third accused person, kept nodding his head.

Hearing continues on June 23, 2022.