The family of a missing Lands Commission staff is hopeful their kidnapped relative will be found alive.

It’s been four months since Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who turns 33 on January 3, has gone missing.

Though police have provisionally charged her husband, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, a lecturer at the Petroleum Department of the KNUST, with kidnapping, the family says the disappearance of the mother of two has left them in pain.

The mother of two, described by her family as loving, caring and lively, is not available to observe her birthday that usually comes with pomp and pageantry.

Her disappearance also means no Christmas celebration for her extended family.

For the family, it is hard to contend with the harsh reality of her disappearance.

“It has been extremely difficult for us. This is the first time the children are not seeing their mother for Christmas, and none of the family celebrated Christmas this time. We are all looking forward to seeing our daughter. So to us, this Christmas didn’t exist.

Members of the extended family, including aunties and uncles, have been meeting on New Year’s day to pray and discuss the way forward for the disappeared Rhodaline.

The family is optimistic their relative will be found alive.

“We all have the faith that she is alive being kept somewhere by these wicked people. And we pray, and we are trusting the Lord that he will bring her alive to us,” says Charlotte Acquah, Rhodaline’s aunt and also the family spokesperson.

But as optimistic as they are, the family is unsure when Rhodaline will return to the family.

“We are waiting on the Lord. A thousand years is like a day before the Lord. He knows where Rhoda is. Therefore, we are pleading that the time of waiting should be shortened for us so that we see her as soon as possible,” says Madam Acquah.

The family has, since the disappearance, received psychological therapy support from the police.

But the family is challenged in dealing with Rhoda’s two ‘clever’ but emotionally traumatised children who keep asking questions on when their mother is returning.

“Definitely, they would ask. They are not seeing the mother; they are not seeing the father. Isn’t it heartbreaking for these little ones to go through such a thing?” she quizzed.

“At times, you will have to go and hide somewhere; you will weep and think about what to tell the children. It is not easy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey is expected to appear before the Asokwa District Court on January 14, 2022.