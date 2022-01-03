The Police in Buipe in the Savannah Region in collaboration with members of the community, have arrested three for their involvement in highway robbery.

The robbery suspects have been identified as Adama Sule, Mahamadu Jabi and a juvenile [name withheld]

According to reports, the two robbery suspects and the juvenile have been involved in several robberies along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway.

Police investigations revealed that, the gang on several occasions attacked their victims between Portor and Kadelso along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway and robbed them of their personal effects and unspecified amounts of money.

Police mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang and with the support of the community, arrested three on December 30, 2021.

Some victims of the robbery attacks have identified the two suspects and the juvenile.

Efforts are underway to get other members of the robbery gang arrested.

Meanwhile, the two suspects and the juvenile are in Police custody assisting with investigations.