The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of the man captured on viral video discharging AK47 at A&C Mall on New Year’s eve.

A press release on Tuesday, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng said, “A collaboration between the Police and Military Police has led to the arrest of Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong in connection with the discharge of a firearm at A&C Mall, East Legon on Friday, December 31, 2021.”

The Police on Sunday, January 2, placed a ¢5,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who was seen in a viral video firing a gun in public.

In the video, the man was seen firing an AK 47 several times into the air at A&C Mall, East Legon on December 31, 2021, purportedly to welcome the New Year.

The Police said the action by the suspect is against Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) which barres a person from discharging a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion.

The law enforcement agency, therefore, called on persons with information on the man to report to them for his arrest and further prosecution.

Announcing his arrest, the Police said, “Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong is currently detained by Military Police whilst investigations continue.”

It added, “As we continue to make merry for the New year, we want to urge the public to be guided in their celebrations and desist from acts that compromise public safety and order.”

The suspect is currently detained by the military police pending investigations.

Below is the full statement