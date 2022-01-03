The matchday 11 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League was played on Saturday and Sunday.

The fixtures produced some intriguing and shocking results at the various stadia.

Asante Kotoko for the first time in 13 years recorded their first win against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Saturday with a 2-0 win.

Hearts of Oak were held to a 0-0 scoreline by Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium, highlighting the club’s difficulty to break down their opponents in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

King Faisal after a defeat to Bechem United in week 10 recorded a 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Osman Ibrahim and Zubairu Ibrahim scored the goals for the Insha Allah lads while Godfred Kyei pulled one back on the gasp of half-time in Kumasi.

Karela United FC were the biggest winners of the day, recording a 4-2 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders with goals from Samuel Atta Kumi, Richard Berko (2) and Umar Bashiru with Ibrahim Laar scoring for the Techiman-based club.

A Justus Torsutsey penalty and Sampson Agyapong second-half strike ensured WAFA secured all three points, beating Elmina Sharks 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

In a goal feast clash between Real Tamale United and Dreams FC, both sides settled for a 2-2 draw as both sides cancelled out each other perfectly in a keenly contested game.

Berekum Chelsea v Great Olympics and Legon Cities v Accra Lions will be played today.

Asante Kotoko now sit top of the league log with 23 points with a game in hand against Hearts of Oak who sit 9th.

Relegation-threatened sides, Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders occupy the 18th and 19th position on the table with WAFA sitting a point above the relegation zone.

Below are the full results

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Bechem United

Karela United 4-2 Eleven Wonder

King Faisal 2-1 Babiani Gold Stars

RTU 2-2 Dreams FC

WAFA 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Aduana Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea v Great Olympics [Today]

Legon Cities v Accra Lions [Today]

Premier League table below