A 4-year-old has been rescued from an alleged ritual murder Wassa Nsuopun in the Amenfi-East constituency in the Western region.

The lad fell victim to a horrifying kidnapping three days ago on November 13, while returning from school late afternoon.

Shockingly, the perpetrators attempted to remove the boy’s intestines while he was still alive, inflicting grievous harm on him.

The timely intervention of residents returning from a nearby farm led to the rescue of the boy.

Despite the horrific nature of the assault, the child was found alive with both small and large intestines protruding from his belly.

The kidnapper managed to escape from the scene, leaving the child in critical condition.

Currently, the victim is receiving urgent medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where medical professionals are working tirelessly to stabilize his condition.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

