Member o Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been commended for his role in alleviating the hardships of the Akosombo dam spillage victims.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made the recognition while presenting the 2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Ofori-Atta also empathised with the traditional leaders and the victims in all of the affected communities.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to support the victims in every way possible.

Millions of properties were lost in communities along the lower Volta Basin following the spillage of the dam from September 15, 2023.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) embarked on the exercise following excess water in both the Akosombo and Kpong dams reservoirs due to appreciable levels of rainfall.

The lawmaker said the Volta River Authority (VRA) would not be allowed to go free given the havoc their actions had visited on the people within the Lower Volta Basin.

Mr Ablakwa whose constituency was the hardest hit rolled out several support packages.

He launched a mobile relief caravan to distribute relief items and has among other things pledged to demand full compensation for all the flood victims.

Meanwhile, government has set-up a 13-member committee chaired by the Chief of Staff Frema Akosua Osei Opare to coordinate responses to address the situation.

