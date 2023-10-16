Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has launched a mobile relief caravan to distribute items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Millions of properties lost in parts of the Volta region following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Flooding caused by the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and salvage what’s left of their belongings.

The affected areas have been zoned into 19 camps to help the distribution of relief items to the victims.

Already, bags of rice, sugar, sanitary pads, corn boxes of can fish, and other have been distributed to residents. Over 10,000 people have been displaced and homes submerged.

Some residents are still trapped since access routes to Devime, Aklamadoh, Kumekpo, Agbenyekope and Xekpo communities have been submerged.

Speaking at the launch and distribution of the relief items, the North Tongu MP called on Ghanaians to help support his people because the disaster is a nightmare.

Some victims who spoke to Adom News said they feel abandoned since the government and NADMO have not been forthcoming with support.

On Friday, former President John Mahama visited parts of Sogakope and Sokpoe to assess the impact of the spillage and to meet with families in the affected communities.

He has called on VRA to hasten efforts to support affected residents.

Meanwhile, government has also set-up a 13-member committee chaired by the Chief of Staff Frema Akosua Osei Opare to coordinate responses to address the situation.

ALSO READ: