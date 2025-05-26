Why rush to social media? Minority questions Ablakwa over Washington Embassy saga

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has criticized Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for prematurely announcing the temporary closure of Ghana’s embassy in Washington, D.C., while investigations into a major corruption scandal are still ongoing.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on May 26, he expressed concerns about how the closure and fraud allegations were publicly disclosed, particularly via social media.

“Investigations are ongoing. So why do you write on social media? That’s our point,” he said.

“This public declaration, especially coming from the minister himself, has the potential to severely damage Ghana’s reputation abroad.”

“Have you considered the cost of this so-called temporary closure to the country? Have you thought about the diplomatic consequences?” he asked.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, led by Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced on social media the temporary closure of the Washington embassy effective Monday, May 26, 2025, describing it as part of a “comprehensive restructuring and systems overhaul.”

This followed a special audit that uncovered fraudulent activity linked to a local staff member, Fred Kwarteng, who allegedly created an unauthorized payment portal to collect illegal fees from passport applicants.

The fees, ranging between $29.75 and $60, were being charged without approval under Ghana’s Fees and Charges Act, the minister revealed.

Mr. Ayeh argued that labeling the embassy as a hub of fraud could undermine confidence among international partners.

“Do you think stakeholders — like the U.S. government — would be comfortable dealing with an embassy that Ghana’s own minister has declared fraudulent? This is why we insist the minister’s approach was flawed.”

He clarified that the Minority is not opposed to sanctions or disciplinary actions against wrongdoers but expressed concerns over the decision to shut down the entire diplomatic mission and how it was communicated.

“Let me first place on record that the Minority is not against sanctions or punishment of wrongdoers — never. But we feel there should have been more consultation, more diplomacy, and tactfulness in handling this matter,” Mr. Ayeh stressed.

“To come out and say that because of a fraud allegation you are closing an entire embassy, which embodies a country in another land, we disagree. There are ways to uphold standards without shutting down the embassy,” he added.

Source: Emma Ankrah

