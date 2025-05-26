2021 Juaben MCE nominee acquitted and discharged

The Kumasi High Court has acquitted and discharged Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, former nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in 2021 under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka faced 26 counts of corruption brought forward by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who had questioned him since November 2021.

The charges were linked to a video in which he was seen hurling insults at some assembly members who were alleged to have accepted money from him but refused to confirm his appointment as the substantive MCE.

In the video, Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka reportedly gave elected assembly members GH₵5,000 each and GH₵2,500 to government appointees.

However, the court, presided over by Justice Priscilla Dikro Ofori on Monday, May 26, 2025, ruled that the evidence presented, including the video, did not prove that the money was intended to influence the assembly members’ votes.

