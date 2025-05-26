Over 30,000 unemployed Allied Health Professionals demand immediate recruitment

The Coalition of Unemployed Allied Health Professionals Association of Ghana has voiced deep frustration over their prolonged joblessness since 2019.

More than 30,000 of these skilled health professionals—including medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, and radiographers—are demanding immediate employment.

The group is also calling for clear timelines and the implementation of a national policy to prevent further delays in their posting.

“It is unacceptable that highly trained professionals such as Medical Laboratory Scientists, Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Health Information Officers, Disease Control Officers, Community Mental Health Officers, Nutritionists, and Dietitians remain idle at home while patients suffer and health workers are overstretched,” the coalition lamented during a press conference.

“Ghana cannot continue to claim commitment to universal health coverage while sidelining the very workforce needed to achieve it,” they added.

Besides highlighting neglect and systemic discrimination, the group also shed light on the challenge of renewing their professional licenses annually despite being unemployed.

“This is deeply unfair and further exacerbates the emotional, psychological, and financial hardship we already endure.

“Allied health professionals are ignored, deleted, and neglected. Our role in the health system is critical, and we demand equal recognition and opportunity,” they insisted.

