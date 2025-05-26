Breaking barriers and building networks: AT’s Chief Business Officer, Ethel Amanoo, on Gender Equality in digital transformation

Every year on May 17, the world celebrates World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) to raise awareness of the transformative power of communication technology.

The 2025 theme, “Gender Equality in Digital Transformation,” calls for renewed commitment to ensuring women have equal access, representation, and voice in shaping the digital future.

In Ghana, digital progress is about more than just technology—it’s about inclusion, leadership, and vision. At the forefront of this evolution is Mrs. Ethel Amanoo, Chief Business Officer at AT Ghana (formerly AirtelTigo). Her inspiring journey highlights the challenges and breakthroughs women experience in tech, offering a blueprint for future generations.

From Military Barracks to Corporate Boardrooms: The Early Years

Born and raised in 37 Military Barracks, Ethel’s childhood reflected ambition shaped by discipline. “I wanted to be a senior military nurse like my parents at 37 Military Hospital,” she recalls. “At another point, I wanted to be a cabin crew member and travel the world.” After earning a Bachelor of Commerce and a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, she worked three years in engineering consultancy before entering telecom.

In 2000, she joined Ghana Telecom as Customer Service Assistant Manager at the dawn of Ghana’s GSM revolution. “I was fascinated by GSM technology and eager to learn more to better serve customers,” she explains. This marked the start of a lifelong passion.

A Defining Career in Technology

Her dedication quickly propelled her career. By 2008, she was Chief Manager of Corporate Sales during Vodafone’s acquisition of Ghana Telecom. Supported by an ITU scholarship, she pursued Communications Management studies at Coventry University, UK—earning a Postgraduate Certificate and Diploma as the only non-technical female in her cohort. “It grounded me in both technology and management, equipping me to evolve with the industry.”

Despite the male-dominated field, Ethel refused to be limited by gender stereotypes. “There were few female role models in senior tech roles when I started, but mentorship and continuous learning kept me going.” Under Vodafone, she joined the “Women in Excellence” program, receiving training in Telecom Strategy, Mini MBA, and Project Management, while benefiting from mentors like Dr. Mrs. Stella Agyenin Boateng.

Joining AT Ghana in 2018 as Chief Business Officer, Ethel now leads Enterprise Sales, Product Development, Commercial Marketing, and Analytics—delivering telecom solutions to government agencies, multinationals, and SMEs.

Gender Equality in Digital Transformation

Ethel believes women’s roles in digital transformation are crucial. “Diversity drives innovation. Companies with diverse teams achieve better business outcomes.” Yet challenges remain—unconscious bias, limited representation, and digital divides.

At AT Ghana, efforts include:

Inclusive hiring with diverse interview panels

Flexible work arrangements supporting work-life balance

STEM mentorship programs for girls

Respectful workplace policies

She calls for more formal mentorship programs, targeted leadership development, and increased training to help women thrive in digital roles.

Words to the Next Generation

Ethel’s advice to young women in tech is powerful: “Believe in yourself. Be resilient. Find your passion. Ask for help. Celebrate your small wins. And never stop learning.” Reflecting on her journey, she encourages kindness, patience, and trust in the process.

About AT Ghana

AT Ghana is a dynamic telecom brand providing voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions. Rooted in Ghana, AT is committed to digital inclusion and sustainable development through innovation. Ethel Amanoo’s story embodies what’s possible when passion meets perseverance.

On this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, we celebrate her journey—not just for what she has achieved, but for the path she is creating for others.

Source: Adomonline

