Referee denied Asante Kotoko win against GoldStars — Sarfo Duku

Asante Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, has expressed disappointment over what he described as poor officiating during their goalless draw against Bibiani GoldStars on Matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

The match, played at DUN’s Park on Sunday, ended 0-0 despite a late effort from Kotoko that saw the ball find the net deep into stoppage time. However, the goal was disallowed for offside, a decision that sparked discontent within the Kotoko camp.

Speaking after the game, Duku did not hold back in his criticism of referee Robert Musey and his assistants.

“I was disappointed with the way our boys were frustrated and denied the three points,” Duku said.

“Clearly, we dominated the game and created all the necessary chances. However, our dangerous moves were repeatedly cut short by strange decisions from the match officials. I’m very disappointed with most of the referees’ decisions,” he added.

With just two games left in the 2024/25 Premier League season, Kotoko remain behind table leaders Nations FC and must rely on strong performances in their remaining matches.

The Porcupine Warriors will aim to bounce back when they host Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium on Matchday 33, keeping their title hopes alive.