National Day of Prayer will transform Ghana – Local Government Minister

The Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has described Ghana’s newly declared National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving as a pivotal moment that will usher in spiritual renewal and national progress.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Church of Pentecost, Sakumono District — Sophia Cudjoe’s Temple — the Minister said the annual event, instituted by President John Dramani Mahama, is expected to bring about lasting transformation across both the spiritual and economic landscape of the country.

“The Thanksgiving will transform Ghana, move the country forward, stabilize the cedi, and allow President Mahama’s vision of resetting the national agenda to thrive,” Ahmed Ibrahim declared.

He further revealed that the observance will be decentralized and marked across all 16 regions, ensuring widespread participation and a unified call to prayer for the nation.

President Mahama has officially designated July 1st, which coincides with Republic Day, as Ghana’s National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving — to be celebrated annually.

Also addressing the congregation was Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah Agyemang, Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in Teshie-Nungua.

He echoed the importance of the initiative, stating that “prayer is the key to everything,” and urged all Ghanaians to embrace the call to national prayer.

Apostle Agyemang also lauded Minister Ahmed Ibrahim for his commitment and diligence in overseeing three critical ministries under one portfolio, encouraging him to remain focused and steadfast in his duties.

Source: Christian Ofori Kumah

