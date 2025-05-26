Nursing mother found dead in uncompleted building at Awutu Bereku

A four-month-old nursing mother has been found dead at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Efua Koowa.

In an interview with Adom News, her distraught husband, Kofi Opare, narrated that Efua left home with the baby on Sunday without informing anyone.

He explained that he refused to remove the clothes she had left on the drying line because he was upset by her repeated habit of leaving the house without notice, which he found unacceptable.

After several failed attempts to locate her, Mr. Opare said his niece informed him that a woman with a baby had been found dead.

They rushed to the scene and discovered Efua’s lifeless body in an uncompleted building near an eye clinic in the community, with the baby crying beside her.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Bereku District Police Command has conveyed the body to the Police Hospital mortuary. Investigations have since commenced to establish the cause of death.

