17 arrested in anti-galamsey operation in Samreboi 

The Special Police Anti-galamsey Taskforce from the National Police Headquarters has arrested 17 suspects in connection with illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey at Samreboi in the Western Region.
The suspects, comprising 7 Chinese and 10 Ghanaians, were arrested on Sunday, 25th May 2025 as part of ongoing anti-galamsey operations in the area.
In a statement, the Police explained that all 17 suspects were transported to Accra on the same day to assist with further investigations.
“Meanwhile, the anti-galamsey task force is intensifying operations within the Aowin Tano and Tano Anwia areas near Enchi, focusing on identifying additional persons of interest and protecting the affected forest reserves,” the statement added.
The Service has emphasised that it remains resolute in its support for national efforts to combat illegal mining.
Source: Adomonline.com
ALSO READ: