Police officers

The Ashanti Regional police command has rescued a woman who was kidnapped during a robbery incident at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that 34-year-old Doris Adjei was found abandoned in a bush at Mmetiam.

In an update on their official social media pages, the police said the victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.

However, an arrest is yet to be made despite hours-long manhunt.

The victim is among two families that were attacked by two robbers at the dawn of Wednesday, August 17.

The machete-wielding culprits robbed the victims of their valuables before escaping with the victim who has now been rescued.

Per a police situational report, the suspects fled with an unspecified amount of money and four mobile phones.

READ ALSO:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR