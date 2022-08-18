The Ashanti Regional police command has rescued a woman who was kidnapped during a robbery incident at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.
Reports indicate that 34-year-old Doris Adjei was found abandoned in a bush at Mmetiam.
In an update on their official social media pages, the police said the victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.
However, an arrest is yet to be made despite hours-long manhunt.
The victim is among two families that were attacked by two robbers at the dawn of Wednesday, August 17.
The machete-wielding culprits robbed the victims of their valuables before escaping with the victim who has now been rescued.
Per a police situational report, the suspects fled with an unspecified amount of money and four mobile phones.
