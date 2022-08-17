Three persons met their death at Bawku on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in a manner that is believed to be a targeted shoot and kill.

The deceased, who have been identified as Bunyaminu Adam, Fatawu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdulai, were accosted by unknown gunmen and shot in front of the Bawku Secondary School while in a vehicle entering the Bawku township from Bolgatanga.

This portal has gathered from sources at Bawku that the three were on their way home when they were attacked.

The daylight killing of the travellers was followed by a renewed gun battle in the area which led to the death of one other person and injuring several others.

The Tuesday fresh gun battle has been reportedly linked to the protracted Chieftaincy Dispute at Bawku.

Some terrified residents said the sounds of gunshots had been consistent for several hours as security personnel struggle to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has called for calm as the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Interior is expected to visit the town on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.