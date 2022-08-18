The National Communications Authority (NCA) has granted a licence for the operation of a cloud-based marketing platform, MSMPUSHER.

NCA’s licence is to allow MSMPUSHER to optimise sales and customer service for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana and Africa.

MSMPUSHER began its operations as an SMS messaging platform in 2019 with the sole purpose of putting customers at the centre of every decision.

It also sought to provide cost-effective marketing tools to their growing number of customers and their expanding businesses.



MSMPUSHER has expanded from an SMS service provider to an Omni-channel marketing automation platform.

In addition, they have embarked on a new mission of Empowering Businesses to grow and achieve their goals.



MSMPUSHER has supported over 1, 000 SMEs including FXKudi, Redbird, PIZZAMAN & CHICKENMAN (Ceqa Ltd), B2B Loto, OrdaGH Delivery, Accra Institute of Technology(AIT), and Christ Embassy with simple but cost-effective SMS marketing tools that allow them to achieve business success.

MSMPUSHER is also certified by the Data Protection Commission of Ghana.



How does MSMPUSHER SMS messaging operate?



MSMPUSHER SMS marketing solution helps businesses to reach thousands of people in less than a minute and get a return on investment (ROI).



They achieve this through their golden features; Phone Number Validation (Digital Identity Tools) Generating a valid contact lead and getting a higher delivery (Click-Through) rate can be difficult to achieve at times, MSMPUSHER’s Phone Number Intelligence helps to validate and verify all contacts prior to sending the messages.

It also has SMS (CLICK-THROUGH RATE) Tracker: MSMPUSHER’s URL link tracker which helps in tracking SMS open rates and provides detailed analytical statistics to clients to assist them with their next SMS campaign.



Others are Multiple Business Accounts which allow clients to be able to manage and organize records such as (Campaign Delivery Reports, Contacts & Groups, and Engagement on SMS Campaigns as well as the Cross-Platform (Mobile and Web App)