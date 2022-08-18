Former Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has spoken for the first time about a petition filed against him at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He revealed that the person behind the petition is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking to snatch his parliamentary seat ahead of the party’s internal primaries.

He stated that the unemployed petitioner was paid to denigrate his hard won reputation.

The petitioner, Daniel Kwasi Ampoaning, on December 16, 2021, petitioned the OSP to probe an alleged US$81bn financial malfeasance in separate housing contracts signed by Mr Atta Akyea in 2018/2019.

He asked the Special Prosecutor to prosecute him for causing financial loss to the state.

But after investigations, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, established the allegation as lacking evidence and terminated its investigations into the matter.

In its Half-Yearly Report published on August 1, 2022, the Special Prosecutor said the complainant admitted to reporting a fabricated case to his office after being paid for such.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he bemoaned how someone will pay just GH¢30,000 to destroy his reputation.

He recounted how President Nana Akufo-Addo called him when the issue became public and promised him he will clear his name.

The former Works and Housing Minister said when the conspirators were not getting the results for their pay master, they forged the letter head and signature of the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Atta Akyea, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, said he appeared before the Special Prosecutor and narrated his side of the story.

“I appeared just once before the Special Prosecutor and he knew there was a grand scheme to tarnish my reputation as a former Minister, MP and lawyer of international repute.”

The Abuakwa South MP hinted there is explosive information about the issue the Special Prosecutor will be making public.

Mr Atta Akyea was happy God has finally exonerated him from “such a juvenile politically tainted conspiracy”.