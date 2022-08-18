A nursing student captured in a viral video threatening to kill her patients because she was forced into the profession says she did it for fun.

The student, Mubabatu Mohammed, says she saw the video trending on TikTok and decided to jump on it to exhibit her trend.

“The trend was from a Kenyan comic so when I saw it, I jumped on it. I first did the English version and posted it but my followers requested I do a Wali version for them to better enjoy the content which I did after several hours.

“Because it was about the nursing profession, I used my uniform but even deleted it not long after posting. Unfortunately on my part, some people had already downloaded it,” she said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

This follows a statement from the Nurses and Midwifery Council (N&MC) which condemned the video, adding investigations have commenced.

But according to her, she has no intentions to kill her patients now or ever as captured in the viral content which has attracted a lot of backlash.

“Those words were not from my heart and I have no intentions of killing anyone. I was ignorant and I am very sorry about the video. I apologise to the Nursing and Midwifery Council for tarnishing our image,” she lamented.

Miss Mohammed indicated she has faced her school’s disciplinary committee and has also been summoned to appear before the N&MC committee.

Life after the video, she indicated, has been very hard for her due to the criticisms and she has been contemplating suicide to bring rest to the matter but for the support of friends, family and school authorities.