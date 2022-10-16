A video making rounds on social media which captured an unseen woman breastfeeding puppies has stirred reactions online.

The woman is allegedly a Kenyan domestic worker in Saudi Arabia and was reportedly forced to be breastfeeding her employer’s puppies.

In the video, the unknown woman is heard crying for help. She says that she has been in Saudi Arabia for two weeks by the time of recording the video.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary in Kenya, General Francis Atwoli, reacting to the video, said he had information the said woman left Kenya for greener pastures two months after giving birth but she is being subjected to inhumane conditions.

At a press conference to address the disturbing video, he called on the government to ban all employment agencies overseeing migration of Kenyan workers to Saudi Arabia.

The COTU boss called for intergovernmental diplomacy to address the plight of Kenyans in Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries, adding that the incident is a case of “indirect slavery”.

Meanwhile, the Association of Skilled Migrant Agencies of Kenya (ASMAK) has dismissed the video, arguing that it is an edited scene from a pornographic site.

She further alleged that the video has been edited to drive a narrative that Kenyans are suffering in Saudi Arabia.

She, however, asserted that they were aware of cases of Kenyans being abused in Gulf countries saying they follow up on each case.

“We don’t deny that there are cases of rogue agencies, rogue domestic workers and even rogue officials. But most of the cases shared on social media and carried by mainstream media are not true. We do our due diligence and have contrary evidence to what is always shared.

“We as ASMAK always follow up on everything that happens under our watch and what we find out is totally different from what is reported,” she said further.