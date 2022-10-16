Confusion is brewing between artistes Amerado and Kofi Mole after they jabbed each other over who is a better lyricist.

The drama began when Kofi Mole, unprovoked, labelled Amerado as a struggling artiste with no proper career in a tweet.

In Mole’s opinion, until Amerado stops living in the shadows of Sarkodie, he will forever be recognized as an underground artiste.

The comments have touched Amerado’s nerves as he responds that Kofi Mole should focus on his dead career after failing to come up with a banger in two years.

He shared snippets of Kofi Mole’s song to defend his claims that the Don’t Be Late composer is not fit to advise him in matters of music.

Wei y3 career 😂#GinaAlbum drops on 25th October 2022, wait on a proper career

With both artistes dropping a song in the coming days, Amerado believes the statistics would tell who is the better artiste between them.

It is surprising how the beef generated as both artistes have collaborated multiple times.