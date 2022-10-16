A 25-year-old, who was killed in a shooting incident in Nkwanta South of the Oti Region, has been laid to rest as police assure family of bringing them justice.

Joseph Tatuli was one of the two persons killed by gunshots which also left six persons seriously injured.

Hundreds of residents gathered at his funeral to commiserate with the grieving family as well as protest the reappraisal attacks in the district.

The Oti Regional Commander, DCOP Charles Dabaman, speaking at the funeral, assured the family that the police will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are punished.

He also urged the community members to volunteer information that led to the killing and disturbances to the police.

Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, bemoaned that attacks and killings in Nkwanta township for the past few years were retarding the development of the area.

He assured his support to the security service by making sure the area retains peace by bringing all perpetrators to book that would guarantee justice for the bereaved families.

Also, the Member of Parliament for the area, Geoffrey Kini, and some family members called on the security agencies not to compromise on the issue by making sure that all the suspects arrested face the law.