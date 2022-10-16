Dancehall Artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disagreed with claims that no Ghanaian artiste can fill up the O2 Arena for a live performance.

The CEO of Akwaaba UK Group, Dennis Tawiah, on Thursday during in an interview on Personality Profile on Joy FM contended that no Ghanaian artiste can sell out the O2 Arena’s 20,000 space.

When questioned on the matter, he kept it simple, “at present, No!”

“Which Ghanaian artiste, on record, as we speak, has even sold a 5,000 capacity venue in the UK?” he wondered.

However, Shatta Wale believes he can achieve this milestone. According to him, such a feat cannot be achieved by a one-man promotion of a show which he says is “because they (Dennis Tawiah) does one-man show.”

He explained that all artistes who have achieved such a feat do it through collaborations and with teamwork and not individual promotion.

“It is teamwork…It is a company that is working so if Dennis, Alodia and all those people cannot get themselves attached to those companies to work then this is the words that will come out of his mouth because me, Shatta Wale I believe if I get a Live Nation behind me I can sell O2 [hands down].”

He noted that such words bring down the Ghanaian music industry.

The Dancehall Artiste stressed that Black Sherif could even fill up O2 Arena.

“If you like let’s mark it. Let Empire say they will put up a show for Black Sherif in O2 Arena right now, the boy is going to fill 20,000 or even 30,000.”