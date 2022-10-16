Actress Joselyn Dumas has got Ghanaians screaming with joy after she shared the inspiration to her gargantuan curves.

The curvaceous actress, who has maintained that her body is natural, revealed it is all due to her hard work in the gym.

She shared a one-minute video of her session in the gym, which revealed her usual exercise of skipping, squatting and some crunches.

Fans were particularly enthused at how defined her curves are and her flat tummy, despite being a mother-of-one.

The video is coming shortly after she was accused of enhancing her body after some photos of her at the Global Citizen Festival shook social media.

Watch video below: