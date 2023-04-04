Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu has questioned the grounds on which some police officers went on an operation at a galamsey site in Axim.

According to him, if the operation was planned and intelligence-led, the officers would have anticipated some form of danger and had backup.

“Another question I asked myself was what intelligence led them to undertake that operation. If it was intelligence-led, you analyze the dangers surrounding what you’re going to do,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr. Toobu also a former police officer advised security personnel not to risk their lives if they do not have the intelligence to defeat attackers.

He demanded that a thorough investigations is conducted to unveil the truth.

His comments come on the back of a viral video in which some police officers attached to the Axim District Police in the Western Region were being humiliated by suspected illegal miners, commonly known as “galamseyers.”

The ‘galamseyers’ who claimed the policemen who extort monies from them were preventing them from arresting their ring leader.

When the video went viral, the police acted fast leading to the arrest of four people with a manhunt launched for one Kwame Ato Anu said to be the prime suspect.

But Kwame in an interview from his hideout has said he is an informant for the police and not a robber as claimed.

He said he will only turn himself in if the police put out the right facts.