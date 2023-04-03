Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has described a policeman as smart for pleading for his life while being attacked by a group of people at Axim in the Western Region.

Mr Toobu said that although the policeman was in his uniform with his gun, he could have lost his life in the process if he did not make that move.

“You know, you have the AK47, you have the uniform on you, the constitution of Ghana backs you but what you are doing is unlawful. What you’re doing if it is perceived to be illegal, every power that is backing you, the power ceases and you become a naked person,” he said.

On April 1, 2023, a video footage went viral in which some policemen- members of the Axim Patrol team, are shown pleading with members of a gang who alleged extortion by the officers.

The prime suspect and accomplices are seen heckling some policemen in an attempt to snatch their weapons.

“Kwame, we beg you,” one of the policemen is heard saying while on his knees as his rifle is being taken away from him by the visibly angry men.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, the lawmaker explained that it is the professionalism of police officers that give them power, without which, he said, they would be powerless.

He added that when recruitment to the security service keeps increasing, it should be expected that not everyone will be of good character.

Videos circulating on social media revealed a group of people attacking a police officer over an alleged extortion.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement indicated that the issue of extortion has been forwarded to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for further investigations. However, four of the attackers have reportedly been arrested with one person currently on the run.

Mr. Toobu said despite the potential repercussions from the service, the officer involved still has his life as a result of his plea.

Despite the hunt to capture him, one of the attackers described by the police as an armed robber, Kwame Ato Asare Ani has refused to lay low as he recently spoke from his hideouts.

He explained that contrary to reports, he rather served as a known informant for the Axim police.

Kwame says he has played this role including an occasional liaison for the police’s anti-galamsey operations in the area.

According to him, he collects monies from the galamsey operators in the area for the police in exchange for protection from criminals.

He explained that his bad blood with the police officers started when he decided to withhold payment from the officers after taking delivery of GHs100, 000 from some illegal miners.

Meanwhile, the politician says he believes that the Professional Standards Bureau will do a good job “to ensure that they will continue to do the best that they can to clean the image of the Ghana Police Service.