The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku has thrown his weight behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for victory in the 2024 election.

As someone who believes in the vision of the Vice President, Mr. Awuku said the response he got after asking him (Bawumia) why he wants to be President showed how ready he is to lead.

“If the NPP opens nomination and the Vice President decides to contest, I will definitely support him. I asked him two critical questions, why he wants to be President. He told me his major focus if he should ever become President one day is how to create opportunities for young people and he is very tolerant” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

To Mr. Awuku, Dr Bawumia was very instrumental in the party with his exposé, presentation and delivery at the Supreme Court case during the 2016 election petition, a feat he said marked the turning point of the NPP’s electoral operations.

“Bawumia did NPP a lot of good by helping all of us to understand what happened in the electoral process,” he said.

The former National Youth Organizer sent an all important advice to the man he claims he admires.

“Bawumia has not declared that he will go but if he decides to go, he should know that he is going to be grilled because all NPP presidential hopefuls are strong and great but I think he will do his best. Even though all these people are very strong and great men, I believe Bawumia is strategic,” he added.

